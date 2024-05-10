THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested 17 suspects across the country for various drug-related offences. In a statement, Friday, DEC Assistant Public Relations Officer Theresa Mawere revealed that the Commission in Choma, Southern Province, arrested a notorious drug supplier identified as Andrew Kabamba for possession of 43 sachets of heroin and 18 sachets of dry loose cannabis. “In the relentless pursuit of safeguarding public health and ensuring law and order are upheld and promoted, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), has launched a series of targeted operations countrywide, yielding significant results in the fight against illicit drug trafficking. With a firm resolve to dismantle drug syndicates and disrupt the flow of narcotics, DEC has executed strategic interventions, culminating in the...



