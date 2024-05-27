State police have transferred the injured Petauke Independent Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda, to Maina Soko Military Hospital amid strong protests from his family members. Banda who had gone missing two days ago was found dumped near Kafue Bridge, badly injured but alive, around midnight today. Sources say some youths noticed someone thrown off a vehicle after the Kafue Bridge checkpoint. He was able to talk, and he asked the people for a phone. It is said that he called his sister and explained that he had been dumped in Kafue. The sister and other family members, including a known PF supporter Huzaifa Jada, a former diplomat in Saudi Arabia, went to pick him from the scene. From there...



