POLICE in Lusaka have detained Mfuwe PF member of parliament Maureen Mabonga for the alleged offences of seditious practices and issuing tribal remarks. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the charges were as a result of Mabonga’s actions and statements which were deemed to incite rebellion against state authority and promote tribal discrimination. “The Zambia Police Service in Lusaka has today, May 28, 2024, recorded a warn and caution statement and detained Honourable Maureen Mabonga, aged 40, Member of Parliament for Mfuwe Constituency. Honourable Maureen Mabonga has been detained for the following offences seditious practices: Contrary to Section 57, 1 (b) as read with Section 60, 1 (e) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of...



