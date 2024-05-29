PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has warned that going forward, he will be tougher on anyone who wants to divide Zambians, saying police will surely visit anyone who issues tribal remarks. And President Hichilema says “buwelewele (it is nonsensical)” for a member of parliament to utter words which are aimed at diving the people. Speaking when he arrived on the Copperbelt, Tuesday, President Hichilema said he had been patient for too long, it was now time to be tough on some people who behaved badly. “Let me send a message, anyone, two years, eight months, I have been very patient. Going forward, anyone who divides Zambians, anyone who wants to bring fights, anyone who wants to destroy the country, I will be...



