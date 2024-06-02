SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to former Secretary to Cabinet Dr Sketchley Sacika, who died on Wednesday. In a statement, Sunday, Kangwa stated that President Hichilema had also declared Monday, June 3, 2024, as a day of national mourning in honour of the late Dr Sacika. “The President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to the late former Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Sketchley Sacika. This is in recognition of the invaluable contributions made by the Late Dr Sacika to the public service when he served as secretary to the cabinet in the UNIP government. Dr Sacika, 85, died on Wednesday,...



