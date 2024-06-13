ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani has explained that sometimes Zesco delays to restore electricity on time due unforeseen circumstances such as a tyre puncture. And Mapani says Zesco’s loss of $300 million due to load shedding will affect the company’s ability to service its debt. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Peter Kapala says government has disengaged from procuring petroleum products. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Mapani said load shedding was sometimes done manually. “On the schedules, there have definitely been a lot of complaints, we are receiving these complaints. We have noted that in some areas power does go away for a much longer time and we have also noted that in some areas people are being load-shed for that continuous 12 hours....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.