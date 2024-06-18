THE National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) has terminated contracts of accreditation to 13 private health care providers. In a statement, Tuesday, NHIMA Head Public Relations Kings Sacika said the Authority was mandated to suspend or revoke accreditation of health care providers if they weren’t adhering to the terms and conditions of the contractual agreement. “Pursuant to section 29. (1) of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act No. 2 of 2018, an accredited Health Care Provider(HCP) that is wound up or decides to dispense with accreditation shall within sixty days of such winding up or dispensing with accreditation notify the Authority, in writing, of the decision and surrender the accreditation materials. Further, Section 30 of the NHI Act No. 2...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.