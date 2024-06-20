FOREIGN Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe says President Hakainde Hichilema’s foreign trips are always in the best interest of the people. During a media briefing, Wednesday, Haimbe said he had taken note of suggestions by the opposition that President Hichilema should have attended the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa instead of travelling to the United Kingdom. He emphasised that Zambia enjoyed deep relations with countries in the SADC region, including South Africa. “I would like us to be as interactive as possible in exchange of notes on what appears to be a topical issue as of today when it ought not to be really, it is in relation to the travel by His Excellency the President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, to the...