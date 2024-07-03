ZAMBIA has signed a treaty to transform the SADC Parliamentary Forum into SADC Parliament. According to a statement from the Ministry of Justice, Tuesday, Justice Minister Princess Kasune signed the Treaty on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema in Luanda, Angola. “Zambia, today 2 July 2024, signs the Historical Agreement as the 11th SADC Member State to sign the Agreement amending the SADC Treaty to transform the SADC Parliamentary Forum into a SADC Parliament. The Agreement was signed on behalf of the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema by Honourable Princess Kasune, Minister of Justice in Luanda Angola on the sidelines of the 55th Plenary Session for SADC-PF,” read the statement. “The Agreement Amending the SADC Treaty was adopted by the SADC Heads...



