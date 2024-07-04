A 33-year-old man of Lusaka has had his right leg cut off after a truck hit a bus at the layby he was standing at. According to a statement issued by Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale, Thursday, the accident occurred when the driver of the truck allegedly misjudged clearance distance, causing the truck to hit the bus. “A 33-year-old man who was standing at a layby near Chingwere junction has had his right leg cut off after a Mitsubishi Fuso truck hit a Toyota Coaster Bus at the same layby today, around 08:30 hours. Bowas Banda was rushed to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention. The bus, bearing registration number AIC 7971, driven by Charles...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.