THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has suspended operations at Royal Park Platinum in Chilenje for operating under unsanitary conditions. In a statement, Wednesday, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba stated that the business was found to be operating with a blocked and collapsed sewer system, resulting in the discharge of fecal matter into the open environment. Mwamba stated that the LCC team also warned Eden Queen Bar, located in Libala South, to operate within the confines of the law following complaints about loud music playing at the bar. “The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has warned and suspended operations at Royal Park Platinum in Chilenje for operating under unsanitary conditions. A team of officers from the Public Health and Engineering departments...



