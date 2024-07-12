WE are having sleepless nights to find solutions to the power crisis, going in the streets burning tyres is not where the solution is, says President Hakainde Hichilema. The President says Zambia is bound to have excess power once the planned projects are completed. Speaking when he met PowerChina Executive vice president for East and Southern Africa, Jason Liu, and his delegation at State House, Thursday, President Hichilema said government was focused on finding solutions towards the energy crisis. “We want to focus on finding a resolution working with PowerChina and other companies, finding a resolution to our energy crisis, because it is affecting everything, it is affecting households, it is affecting key institutions, hospitals, learning institutions, universities, colleges. So...



