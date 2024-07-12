SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi making his remarks during the 26th meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on politics, defense and security corporation in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi says the fight against corruption has continued among member states as they investigate and prosecute cases of corrupt practices and recover assets gained through proceeds of crime. Speaking yesterday at the 26th SADC Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Magosi disclosed that in 2023, member states recovered over $286 million from illicit assets. “The fight against corruption continues as member states investigate and prosecute cases of corrupt practices and recover assets gained through proceeds [of crime]. To this end, a total of US$286,357,974.91 from illicit assets was recovered by member states in the year 2023 alone,” he said. Magosi expressed concern that the region was increasingly being...