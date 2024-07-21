SECRETARY to Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says over 10 members of parliament have approached him, asking whether their sons or wives can be employed by the Zambia Revenue Authority. Nkulukusa has revealed that one of the MPs actually took a chicken to his home, hoping that would be persuasive enough. During the Parliamentary Select Committee on Public Debt, Thursday, Mwense PF member of parliament David Mabumba wanted to find out why there seemed to be no behavioural change among civil servants with regards to audit queries cited in the Auditor General’s report. “Why is it that there is failure of transparency and accountability in civil servants? Why have we not seen some behavioural change so that we don’t have all these...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.