Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo (c) during the ground breaking ceremony of the Big Mama market in Lusaka on Thursday 1st August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo (c) during the ground breaking ceremony of the Big Mama market in Lusaka on Thursday 1st August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says Big Mama Market, formerly called Munyaule Market, will be constructed at a cost of $8 million and will accommodate over 900 traders upon completion. And Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala says the local authority has entered into a public-private partnership with Kaddoura Construction Limited for the construction of the market. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Thursday, Nkombo explained that Munyaule Market started out as a temporary trading area for traders who had been displaced from the gutted City Market in July 2017. “I have been informed that the market will accommodate more than 900 traders upon completion. This event marks a significant occasion, one that symbolises the government’s commitment to enhancing the...