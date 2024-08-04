MINISTRY of Information PS Thabo Kawana says he recently inspected equipment supplied by Kenya’s DLS to counter FIC’s “misinformation” that the company supplied only air. He adds that he can’t comment on the investigations involving the Zambia Army and Ministry of Defence. On Wednesday, News Diggers reported that the Anti-Corruption Commission was investigating the Zambia Army and Ministry of Defence for corruption and money laundering over a payment of US$5.3 million made to a Kenyan company. The Ministry of Defence gave a contract worth US$21 million to DLS International Group Limited of Kenya, to supply equipment and upgrade Maina Soko Military Hospital, among other things. However, it had been established that after the US$5.3 million was paid to the Kenyan...



