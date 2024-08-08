MINISTRY of Information Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says investigations are routine, adding that a government official can only be suspended if investigators establish a prima facie case against them. Kawana wonders how many times he would have been suspended, having been investigated first for a car loan for his wife, then for allegedly having K3 million in his account, and recently for allegedly receiving K13 million from the Ministry of Finance for party activities. In a WhatsApp group conversation, Wednesday, a member asked Kawana about President Hakainde Hichilema’s promise made while in opposition to suspend any government official under investigation. In response, Kawana said a government official did not need to be suspended over routine investigations. “Investigations are routine and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.