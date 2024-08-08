MINISTRY of Information Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says investigations are routine, adding that a government official can only be suspended if investigators establish a prima facie case against them. Kawana wonders how many times he would have been suspended, having been investigated first for a car loan for his wife, then for allegedly having K3 million in his account, and recently for allegedly receiving K13 million from the Ministry of Finance for party activities. In a WhatsApp group conversation, Wednesday, a member asked Kawana about President Hakainde Hichilema’s promise made while in opposition to suspend any government official under investigation. In response, Kawana said a government official did not need to be suspended over routine investigations. “Investigations are routine and...