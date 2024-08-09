WHEN I hold Cabinet meetings, I can tell that this one was drunk the whole night from their attention levels or contributions, that is a betrayal to the people, says President Hakainde Hichilema. Speaking during a meeting with district commissioners at State House yesterday, President Hichilema said if DCs were drunk from Monday to Friday, it did not reflect well on the President as the appointing authority. “Teamwork for me is not an option, you can’t work on the district and you are fighting the councillor, you are fighting the mayor or the council chairperson or you are fighting the member of parliament. You can’t work in a district where you are fighting the UPND district chairman and chairlady. You...



