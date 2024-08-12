DRUG Enforcement Commission Director General Nason Banda says the principle of not announcing those being investigated for various offences is aimed at protecting people’s rights. Banda says it would be difficult to retract statements when it turns out that the person being investigated is actually innocent. On Wednesday, President Hakainde Hichilema said law enforcement agencies would use the principle of investigating first before announcing or making an arrest. President Hichilema wondered how the electorate would view government officials, if law enforcement agencies announced that they were conducting investigations before reaching a logical conclusion. Commenting on this in an interview, Banda said President Hichilema’s guidance was a reminder to law enforcement agencies about the proper procedures in the fight against corruption....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.