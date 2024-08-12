UKRAINIAN Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Ukraine is keen to study the needs of Zambia’s energy system and help resolve the electricity crisis. Dr Kuleba however said Ukrainians suffered from the same problems as Zambians, such as electricity shortages and blackouts caused by Russian missile attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure. On the other hand, Dr Kuleba says Zambian students who want to study in Ukraine could do so because the country was safe. Speaking to journalists, Dr Kuleba said Ukraine was particularly good in hydroelectric stations and would begin to share its experiences with Zambia. “As a result of Russian missile attacks on our energy infrastructure, we lost half of our electricity generation. People in Ukraine suffer from...



