THE Zambia Meteorology Department says the country is expected to experience isolated rains, an increase in winds and a reduction in temperature from 30th August to 3rd September, 2024. In a weather alert, Thursday, the Department stated that a strong high pressure system located over the south eastern coast of South Africa would induce a strong, cool and moist airflow over Zambia. The Department urged farmers to secure harvested crops to avoid damage due rains expected during that period. “A strong high pressure system located over the south eastern coast of South Africa will induce a strong, cool and moist airflow over Zambia from 30th August to 3rd September, 2024. This will result in partly cloudy weather conditions, an increase...



