ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi has attributed the prolonged emergency load shedding in some parts of Lusaka to challenges with power imports from Namibia. Speaking on Phoenix FM, Wednesday, Maumbi explained that in the last few days, Namibia had been failing to supply the right amount of electricity that Zambia had purchased. He hoped that the challenge would be rectified soon in order to reduce the emergency load shedding. “For places like Garden area and others, from Sunday, we’ve actually been experiencing the importation challenge. In Namibia, they are failing to send enough electricity that we need as a country. So, that has been happening in the last couple of days. We hope that that is rectified very soon so that...



