GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka says government’s tendency to reward UPND cadres through consent judgements for even the flimsiest of reasons is unacceptable. On Wednesday the state had agreed to award 17 UPND members K600,000 each as damages for false imprisonment through a consent judgement. Commenting on this in an interview, Thursday, Lifuka said government was demonstrating a lack of sensitivity to the plight of the people amid the economic challenges they were currently facing. “The optics are really bad – while some families’ only hope of a next meal is relief maize from DMMU, some ruling party cadres – beneficiaries of this undeserved largesse, are literally waxing in fat. There are a number of Zambians who have been falsely imprisoned...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.