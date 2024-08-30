Water blues and hygiene concerns: Children from Kanyama Compound in Lusaka fetch water, on the right women wash with dirty water from a drainage on May 25, 2019 - picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC) has announced that, effective September 1, 2024, it will fully transition to a cashless payment system. In a statement, Friday, LWSC Public Relations and Customer Services Manager Ruth Mulenga-Mukuwa said all individual and corporate customers would now be required to use digital platforms for water and sanitation bill payments. “Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC) is pleased to announce that, effective 1st September 2024, the company will fully transition to a cashless payment system. All individual and corporate customers will be required to use digital platforms for water and sanitation bill payments. For the past decade, LWSC has provided both cash and digital payment options. LWSC Managing Director, Engineer Jilly Chiyombwe,...