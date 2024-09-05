LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says the PF should not seek public sympathy over Raphael Nakacinda’s detention as his statements are inflammatory. He adds that Nakacinda is so generous with his mouth that it has become his own enemy. Meanwhile, Nakacinda has been released on police bond after being detained for seditious practices. On Monday, police arrested and charged Nakacinda with seditious practices. However, when visiting Nakacinda in detention on Tuesday, former livestock and fisheries minister Professor Nkandu Luo said she was saddened by the political vengeance in the country. In the same vein, former works and supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa said the UPND government’s agenda was to annihilate the opposition. But in an interview, Wednesday, Nkombo...



