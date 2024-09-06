Acting President Mutale Nalumango shakes hands with Ambassador of Burundi accredited to Zambia Evelyne Butoyi on September 5, 2024 after receiving the food donation from Burundi while DMMU National Coordinator Gabriel Pollen (left) looks on - Picture by Chongo Sampa

ACTING President Mutale Nalumango yesterday received 5,000 metric tonnes of maize, rice and beans, donated to Zambia by the government of Burundi. She has assured the nation that the maize from Burundi is aflatoxin-free. Speaking during the official handover of the donated food, Thursday, Acting President Nalumango said the donation would provide the much-needed relief to communities severely affected by drought. “It is now my honour and privilege to receive, on behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of Zambia, 4,504 metric tonnes of maize, 210 metric tonnes of rice and 286 metric tonnes of beans, which has been donated by the government of Burundi. Allow me to begin my address by greeting all of you present...