PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Major General Geoffrey Zyeele as Zambia Army Commander, replacing Lt Gen Sitali Alibuzwi, whose contract he has elected not to renew. The President has also appointed Brigadier General Luswepo Sinyinza as Deputy Army Commander and has promoted him to the rank of Major General. Meanwhile, the Head of State has appointed Romas Kamanga as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation and Alfred Musemuna as High Commissioner-designate to Kenya. In a statement, Thursday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said the President wished the outgoing Army Commander God’s blessings as he awaits redeployment in the diplomatic service. “President Hakainde Hichilema has in exercise of the provisions of Article 91(1) of the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.