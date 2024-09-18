CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer O’Brien Kaaba says although the cancellation of elections has not happened before at presidential level, there is nothing immunising presidential elections from the potential uncertainty of article 52. Dr Kaaba says the interpretation of article 52 by the Constitutional Court indicates that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) must cancel an election whether a candidate dies, resigns or is disqualified, regardless of the date for the general election. Responding to a query on the lacuna that President Hakainde Hichilema spoke of in his speech last Friday, Dr Kaaba said the debate that arose from the Head of State’s comments was good for it showed that citizens were awake. “President Hichilema addressed the National Assembly on 13 September, 2024,...



