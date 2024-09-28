THE Law Association of Zambia says it has received with great concern the news of President Hakainde Hichilema’s suspension of three Constitutional Court judges, especially as it affects the judiciary’s independence. In a statement, Friday, LAZ president Lungisani Zulu said the association did not support the suspension or disciplining of any judicial officer for doing what they were constitutionally mandated to do, like adjudicating disputes and delivering judgements. “The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has received the news of the suspension of three Constitutional Court Judges, namely, Justices Anne Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga and Palan Mulonda, by the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, on the recommendation of the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) with great concern,...



