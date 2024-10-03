THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says government’s justification for not adjusting the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax in the 2025 national budget is not satisfactory. The centre says it is important for government to recognise that employed Zambians under PAYE are also struggling. On Sunday, Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said there was no adjustment to the PAYE tax in the 2025 national budget because money meant for this incentive had been used to help citizens not in formal employment. However, speaking on Hot FM, Tuesday, JCTR Social Economic Development Programme Manager Edward Musosa argued that those in the informal sector would be affected if the working class had no income to spend....



