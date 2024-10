Parliamentary committee on health, community development and social services chairperson Princess Kasune speaks when Ministry of Finance permanent secretary for budget and economic affairs Emmanuel Mulenga Pamu appeared before the committee on February 10, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says the Constitution is a life document that should be interrogated from time to time. In a recent interview, Kasune said President Hakainde Hichilema should be given credit for raising issues in the Constitution that were likely to bring up uncertainties. “These are the issues we have been talking about. We are the same Zambians, when the President said there are some ambiguities, some lacunas, what did we say? We said no, we want this Constitution as it is. But truth be told, a Constitution is a life document for our nation and it’s something we should be able to interrogate from time to time. My encouragement to all of us who are not in an...