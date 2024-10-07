THE Lake Tanganyika Authority Conference of Ministers has approved measures to address the rising water levels at Lake Tanganyika. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Communications Unit, the Conference proposed actions that would be implemented in the short-term in order to address the impact of the rise in water levels at the lake. “Lake Tanganyika Authority Conference of Ministers Chairperson Mike Elton Mposha has announced that the Conference has approved measures to address rising water levels including early warning systems, water level regulation, and an emergency plan. Honourable Mposha, Zambia’s Minister of Green Economy and Environment, announced this after the Member States approved and signed the Declaration of the Third Extraordinary Meeting of...



