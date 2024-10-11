ZAMBIA Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) Director General Choolwe Nalubamba has resigned from his position. In a statement, Friday, ZICTA Board Chairperson Professor Mundia Muya expressed appreciation for Eng Nalubamba’s leadership during his tenure and wished him the best in his future endeavours. “The Board of the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has received and accepted the resignation of Director General, Eng Choolwe Andrew Nalubamba. The Board extends its sincere appreciation to Eng. Nalubamba for his dedicated service and leadership during his tenure as Director General, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours,” said Prof Muya....



