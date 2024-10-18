THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that it will proceed to hold by-elections for the Kawambwa Council Chairperson and Lukanga Ward on October 27 and November 4, 2024, respectively. At a media briefing, Thursday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said the commission couldn’t hold the two by-elections due to court orders. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia was scheduled to hold the Council Chairperson by-elections in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province and Lukanga Ward in Kabwe District in Central Province on Thursday, 19th September, 2024. The two by-elections were scheduled to be held together with the ward by-elections which were successfully conducted in Kabalenga Ward in Mwansabombwe District of Luapula Province and Chidi Ward of Zimba District in...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here