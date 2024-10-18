THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that it will proceed to hold by-elections for the Kawambwa Council Chairperson and Lukanga Ward on October 27 and November 4, 2024, respectively. At a media briefing, Thursday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said the commission couldn’t hold the two by-elections due to court orders. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia was scheduled to hold the Council Chairperson by-elections in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province and Lukanga Ward in Kabwe District in Central Province on Thursday, 19th September, 2024. The two by-elections were scheduled to be held together with the ward by-elections which were successfully conducted in Kabalenga Ward in Mwansabombwe District of Luapula Province and Chidi Ward of Zimba District in...