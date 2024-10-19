LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says government will not shy away from demolishing structures that are built without permission from the local authority. And Acting Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jack Mwiimbu says he will offer a substantial amount of money for Mkushi South MP Davies Chisopa to demolish a house in Forest 27. Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, Nkombo outlined the measures that government had undertaken to mitigate floods during the rainy season. “Government is implementing the following measures to resolve the perennial flooding problem during the rainy season in Lusaka City; develop the 500 metre storm water drainages around the Arcades area from Arcades to Katima Mulilo road. To develop a four kilometre...



