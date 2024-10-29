CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has described former president Edgar Lungu’s claims that “they want to put a bullet in my head” as mere hallucinations, saying government has no intention of endangering his life. Mweetwa says the days are gone when people used to get eliminated for being political competitors. On Sunday, Lungu said there was no genuine desire to reconcile from anyone in government, alleging that they wanted to put a bullet in his head. Commenting on this in an interview, Monday, Mweetwa said Lungu was just seeking attention, questioning why anyone would want to put a bullet in his head when he was removed from power through the ballot. “First of all, we are shocked to hear that...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here