HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says no damage was caused on former president Edgar Lungu’s motorcade by suspected UPND cadres on Sunday, 20th October, 2024, in Chingola District. Recently, the Patriotic Front claimed that UPND youths attacked Lungu in full view of the police during the funeral of Chishimba Kambwili’s brothers. But delivering a ministerial statement in the National Assembly on the alleged attack, Tuesday, Mwiimbu stated that police were deployed in the district to provide security at the church, along the route as well as the burial site. “When the church service at Chingola central SDA church ended at around 12:40 hours, an announcement was made in church that burial was going to take place at...



