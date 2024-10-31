THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has revealed that it assessed K14.5 billion in taxes by the end of September 2024 from 510 cases submitted by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). In a statement, Wednesday, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala said out of these cases, the Authority specifically concluded 157 cases submitted between January and September 2024. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has continued to prioritise and work on cases of suspected illicit financial flows submitted by the FIC to ensure that tax revenue leakages are sealed. The Authority receives disseminations from the Financial Intelligence Centre which are acted upon through Investigations and Tax Audits. The status of the dissemination is reported quarterly to the FIC. As at end of...



