THE Department of Immigration in Chama has detained 20 Malawians for unlawful entry after they were found at a headman’s house, who was also arrested for assaulting one of the officers during the operation. The department says the arrest of the 20 Malawians sparked a riot by their compatriots, who blocked the road from Mwendakuzulu Village bordering Malawi, in an attempt to rescue those apprehended. In a statement, Thursday, Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said five Zambians were also arrested for unlawful assembly on October 29, 2024. “The Department of Immigration in Chama has detained 20 Malawians for unlawful entry. The Malawians, aged between 20 and 54, were among 25 persons apprehended on 29th October, 2024, during...



