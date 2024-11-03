ONE suspect aged 28 has been arrested for soliciting money from unsuspecting members of the public by impersonating Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo through a Facebook page registered under the minister’s name. This was after the Zambia Police Service, through its Cyber Security Task Force in collaboration with the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA), received a report of identity-related crimes and impersonation on October 28, 2024. In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga disclosed that Nkombo reported that unknown individuals were using his name to solicit money from unsuspecting members of the public by promising them jobs under his ministry and access to CDF funds. “The Zambia Police Service, through its Cyber Security Task Force in...



