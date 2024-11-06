COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo has revealed that some individuals are soliciting bribes in exchange for employment at Mopani Mine. And Matambo says government will reinforce security in Chingola by implementing night patrols to curb illegal mining activities. Speaking during a press briefing, Monday, Matambo said government would not tolerate those soliciting bribes at Mopani in exchange for employment and would ensure that those involved are arrested and prosecuted. “I want to seize this opportunity to talk about Mopani. I have received disturbing information of what is happening in Mopani. I have been reliably informed that some people are collecting money before they employ anyone in Mopani. They are collecting bigger amounts of money in exchange of someone being employed. I...



