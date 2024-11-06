ZESCO says it has introduced a new power rationing schedule to provide a consistent 7-hour daily power supply. In a statement issued by the Zesco Corporate Affairs Department, Wednesday, the utility said the adjustment was aimed at enhancing service reliability. “Effective 6 November, ZESCO Limited has introduced a new power rationing schedule to provide a consistent 7-hour daily power supply. This adjustment aims to enhance service reliability by optimizing power imports and maximizing contributions from Independent Power Producers wherever feasible. While ZESCO is committed to maintaining this schedule, occasional changes may occur due to factors like power import availability or unexpected challenges. When this happens, ZESCO will share real-time updates via SMS, the ZESCO Facebook page, and other communication channels....



