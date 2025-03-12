Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE say they have received a report of theft of K713,600 from Matero Boys Secondary School involving a teacher, who is also a Reverend at the Reformed Church of Zambia. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspect, Eliphas Banda, allegedly stole the money which was meant for payment to the Examinations Council of Zambia for GCE candidates. Hamoonga said the incident is believed to have occurred on March 7, 2025, at an unknown time within Matero, adding that a phone valued at K4,000 belonging to the school was also stolen. “Matero Police Station received a report of theft by a public servant on March 10, 2025 at 15:11 hours from Mr. M’Given Munkanshi, aged 48, a...