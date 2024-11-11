VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says the political environment is still not conducive for women to participate. Speaking on Prime TV’s The Big Debate programme, Thursday, Vice-President Nalumango observed that some questions which female politicians were asked were too personal and made them feel uncomfortable. “We are still grappling with discrimination, we are still grappling, even in the political field for example, if you look at the gender parity, it is extremely poor because the environment is still not conducive for women, I told you that we like peace, we like our respect for everybody but we fail to get, that is another issue, how many women are braving the weather in the political field? How many women are braving the storm?...



