AFRICAN Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry Albert Muchanga says there is a need for African countries to enhance domestic resource mobilisation by broadening their tax bases. Commissioner Muchanga has further called for the operationalisation of the African Credit Rating Agency to reduce the cost of borrowing for African countries, which would ease financing challenges. Meanwhile, Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Chola Milambo has called on African countries to strengthen mechanisms that address the challenges associated with sustainable finance to unlock the continent’s development potential. According to a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza, the duo was speaking at the official opening of the Regional Consultation for...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here