The State has convicted Spax Mining Limited for furnishing false statements and tax return invoices which resulted in loss of government revenue amounting to K4,490,523.68. According to a statement issued by The Zambia Revenue Authority, Sunday, Spax Mining has since paid the said amount and an additional K100,000 which is the cost incurred by the state in prosecuting the state. Spax Mining has also been fined K13,500 or six months simple imprisonment in default. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) in its desire to crack down on tax evasion in the country instituted criminal proceedings against Spax Mining Limited on the Copperbelt on charges of furnishing false statements and returns contrary to sections 43 of the Value Added Tax Act Chapter...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here