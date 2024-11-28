LUSAKA Mayor Chilando Chitangala has lamented that the local authority has experienced financial leakages due to manual systems in levy collection. Speaking in Livingstone during the Experts Group Meeting on the Lusaka City Financing Assessment Report Validation, Tuesday, Chitangala was, however, hopeful that the meeting’s outcomes would help the council seal these financial leakages. “Another historic challenge is the manual financial collection [system]. We don’t have a proper financial collection system, we collect revenue manually which can be described as one of the leakages being faced by the local authority, preventing expansion of the fiscal space. In one meeting we had with UNECA (United Nations Economic Commission for Africa), I did mention that we have suffered a lot of leakages...



