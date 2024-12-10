NGOCC Executive Director Anne Anamela says the proposed Cybercrimes bills present risks to good governance and democracy as it grants excessive power to state agencies. Meanwhile, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says President Hakainde Hichilema listened to CSO’s grievances and guided that the Cybercrimes bill be recalled from Parliament. Speaking when a consortium of CSOs met President Hichilema, Monday, Anamela said the CSOs were of the view that the bill lacked the necessary protection for legitimate citizen action, which would have a negative impact on human rights. “CSOs’ opposition to the bills was premised on the following three main grounds based on our analysis of the bills. The first is that we feel the bill lacks the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here