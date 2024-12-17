JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says Zambia will be voting in favour of a moratorium against the death penalty at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Justice, Monday, Kasune said the text of the moratorium provided for a temporary suspension of the death penalty, especially in countries where the law was still active. “Minister of Justice Hon Princess Kasune MP, has said that Zambia will be voting in favour of the Moratorium Against the Death Penalty on 17th December 2024 at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America. She said that this is the 10th resolution of the moratorium which has gained momentum with majority of...



