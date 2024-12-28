THE DRUG Enforcement Commission has arrested two ladies after they attempted to supply six pellets of cocaine at a named university. In a statement, DEC Public Relations of Officer Allan Tamba said the Commission also arrested a Nigerian businessman for trafficking in 29 pellets of cocaine which was concealed in cough mixture boxes and earmarked for distribution. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), has uncovered an international cocaine trafficking syndicate leading to the apprehension of one Nigerian male and two (02) female Zambians in separate but related operations conducted in Lusaka. The suspects have been identified as follows: Olasumkanmi Morris Abiodun Kazeem, male Nigerian business person aged 50 and resident in Meanwood Mutumbi Phase 4. The suspect was apprehended for trafficking...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here